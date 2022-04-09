Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding news has created great excitement amongst their fans and everyone is eagerly waiting for their first picture together. 'But when exactly are they getting married?' is still the question in the heads of many. Now as the rumoured wedding is just around the corner, the details of their wedding festivities have surfaced online. The wedding date is now confirmed. It is neither April 17 nor April 15, the couple will tie the knot on April 14, 2022. Though the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding date, sources suggest that it will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK studios in Chembur. Ranbir's parents, late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran star Neetu Kapoor, had also tied the knot at the same venue in 1980. The details were clarified by Alia Bhatt's uncle, Robin Bhatt.

As per reports, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony. The guest list would mostly consist of family members and close friends with rumours being that B-town celebs invited to the wedding include Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan among others. Several reports also suggest that the bride and groom will be hosting a grand reception by the end of April.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple has been vocal about their relationship -- sharing pictures of several vacations together and visiting each other's houses for family get-togethers on numerous occasions. Having seen the duo being there for each other in joy and sorrow, Ranbir and Alia's fans are eagerly waiting for them to put the official stamp on their relationship.

(With inputs from ANI)

