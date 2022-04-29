Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday disclosed the first glimpse of his Diwali flick Ram Setu, one of the most awaited films of the year. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 54-year-old actor shared a post featuring himself with Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev.

He captioned the post, "A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022. In the picture, Akshay could be spotted sporting a salt and pepper look, holding a fire-torch in his hand, while Jacqueline and Satya Dev could be spotted standing beside them gazing at a similar point. The entire glimpse looks extremely intense, as the base background of the picture gives a mysteriously historical vibe.

This action-adventure drama is a story of an archaeologist who races against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram-Setu. It will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. Apart from Akshay, Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali next year. Following the film's theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.