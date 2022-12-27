Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan turned 57 on December 27. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has a star-studded birthday bash hosted by her sister Arpita Khan Sharma in Mumbai at her residence. At Khan's 57th birthday bash, who's who of Bollywood turned up in their voguish avatar. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan to former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, marked their presence at Salman's birthday bash. A video from the Salman's birthday party is going viral wherein he is seen kissing Sangeeta on the forehead.

On Monday night, it was celebrity galore at Arpita's Bandra residence as her elder brother Salman turned a year older. Videos and pictures from the most happening party of the year where celebrities including SRK to Kartik Aaryan showed up to celebrate Salman's special day with him and his family.

While Salman's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur was seen turning heads in a shimmery black outfit, his former girlfriend Sangeeta to attended the party donning a blue outfit. Salman even came out to see Sangeeta off to her car after the party. While the former couple was waiting for Sangeeta's car to arrive, Salman hugged her and kissed her on the forehead before she left the venue.

The endearing video of Salman and Sangeeta is going viral on social media after paparazzo Manav Mangalani shared it on his Instagram page. For unversed, Salman almost married Sangeeta in 1994. The wedding invitations were also printed for Salman and Sangeeta.

If reports are to be believed, Sangeeta apparently called off the wedding as she found out about Salman's growing proximity with Soumi Ali. Despite what happened between the two, Salman and Sangeeta grew beyond it and continue to share a cordial relationship with each other. Sangeeta is like a family member to Salman and is always present at important occasions in the Khandan.