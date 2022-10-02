Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Annu Kapoor was robbed of Rs 4.36 lakh by an online fraudster but after police intervention, he will get back Rs 3.08 lakh. The actor also thanked the Mumbai Police for 'immediate and effective action.'

On Saturday, Annu took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with police officers. The actor expressed his "sincere thanks and appreciation to Mumbai Police of Oshiwara , cyber crime wing for their immediate and effective action taken against fraud in my bank account."

According to reports, on Thursday morning, a man called the actor posing as a bank employee and asked him to update his KYC (Know Your Customer). When Annu asked the man for his employee number, he gave a fake number. Within minutes, Rs 4.36 lakh was withdrawn from Kapoor's account.

"I immediately ran to the Oshiwara Police Station, where they registered my complaint and took prompt action. The fraudster had transferred the money to two bank accounts in Bihar, which were then frozen. The police could retrieve Rs 3.08 lakh rupees, but the remaining amount was withdrawn in cash, and the police are trying to track the culprit," Annu told a webloid.

"A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to nab the online fraudster," the police official told a newswire.

This is he third time Annu Kapoor has been robbed, In June, Kapoor had become a victim of theft during his Europe tour. Before that, an employee stole cash from his office and fled.