Hyderabad: AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, narrowly escaped a horrific accident while filming a song recently. On Sunday, he revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that during the song's filming, the set's chandeliers, which were suspended by a crane, crashed to the ground. Though Ameen was not injured, he said the incident has left him traumatised.

Following the incident, A R Rahman has spoken about the need to have world-class safety standards on sets. The music composer has issued a statement urging the Indian cinema industry to facilitate better safety standards on sets and locations to avoid future mishaps. Talking about the freak accident, Rahman's son Ameen took to Instagram to inform his fans and wellwishers about his narrow escape. In a lengthy Instagram post, which he shared on Sunday, he thanked the Almighty, his parents, family, well-wishers, and his spiritual teacher that he is safe and alive.

He further wrote that while shooting, the whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down, while he and his team were in the middle of the stage. Thanking God for keeping him safe, he shared that if he were even an inch here or there, the whole rig would have landed on their heads. Sharing an update, he said that fortunately nobody was hurt but the incident has left him and his team scarred.

He also posted photos of the damaged stage to which AR Rahman commented saying: "Miraculous escape." "Thank God you're fine," singer Harshdeep Kaur said. Khatija Rahman, Ameen's sister, wrote, "Ameen, you have broken my heart. I can only imagine how this must have felt. Our thoughts and prayers are always with you, darling. Take precautions." Ameen made his debut in playback singing with the 2015 Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani. He has given voice to several songs since then in various languages, the most recent one being "Sooravalli Ponnu".

