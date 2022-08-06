Washington (US): Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly no longer dating. The duo, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, ended their relationship this week, reports suggest.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," a source close to the couple told a webloid. Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, where she and Pete, then a cast member on the long-running NBC comedy series, shared an on-screen kiss. Media reports circulated later that month about a budding romance after they were photographed holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West last year and shares four children with the rapper, discussed her relationship with comedian Davidson during a visit to The Tonight Show in June. At the time, she told host Jimmy Fallon that her then-boyfriend, who signed off from SNL in May after eight seasons, had helped her get a better sense of the show's famous alums.

"I've got to be honest: I had no idea you were on," she admitted to Fallon back then. "Even a month after [my SNL hosting gig], I was at dinner, and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me -- the show had just aired, when I was on -- and he had mentioned he had seen it. And I literally had to text Pete and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?' And I was so embarrassed."

On July 11, the Kardashians star posted a series of cute photos of the pair on Instagram, including pics of the two chilling by a pool and Kim resting her feet on her man's tattooed chest.

A few weeks ago, Kardashian unveiled the teaser of the second season of her famous show the Kardashians in which she was seen finally addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship is making her.

The teaser ended on a steamy note. The Skims founder asked the Saturday Night Live alum whether he would like to shower with her. "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" she asks in front of a shocked Khloe Kardashian. In response, Pete, 28, promptly tosses his phone and scampers off to join his girlfriend, 41.

The two have not addressed the break-up rumours yet. (With agency inputs)