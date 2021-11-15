Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing on Monday, on the occasion of the iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda, who led a rebellion against the British. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will attend the inaugural program in Ranchi.

PM Modi will reach Bhopal on Monday and from there, he will inaugurate the Birsa Munda Museum and Smriti Park via video conferencing in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited media wing in charge Ashutosh Singh said that this would be a heritage not only for Jharkhand but also for North East India, where the story of the freedom struggle of Lord Birsa Munda would be presented to the new generation.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda will also be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Spread over 34 acres, the Birsa Munda Museum and Memorial Park has been done at a cost of Rs 142 crore.

The statue of Lord Birsa Munda has been installed in the barrack where Lord Birsa Munda breathed his last. A documentary on the life story of Lord Birsa Munda and 13 other heroes will also be shown here.

Lovepreet, who is looking after the laser light and music system and other preparations of Birsa Museum, says that he has tried to give the best.

The building of the museum is in line with the Prime Minister's aim to recognize the contribution of tribal communities during the Indian Freedom Movement.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs has so far sanctioned the construction of ten tribal freedom fighter museums. These museums will cherish the memories of tribal freedom fighters from various States and regions.

The museum will serve as a tribute to his sacrifice for the nation and tribal communities. It will play an important role in preserving and promoting tribal culture and history and also demonstrate the way the tribals struggled for protecting their forests, land rights, their culture and would show their valour and sacrifices, vital for nation-building.

Along with Birsa Munda, the museum will also highlight other tribal freedom fighters associated with different movements such as Shahid Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Bhagirath Manjhi, Ganga Narayan Singh.

The museum will contain a 25 feet statue of Birsa Munda and 9 feet statues of other freedom fighters of the region as well.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will also be present during the event.