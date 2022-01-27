Mumbai: Two of the accused in the Bully Bai case were remanded to judicial custody by a Mumbai court on Thursday, while the third has been remanded in police custody till January 31, 2022

Accused Omkareshwar Thakur, fellow accused and Odisha native Neeraj Singh have been remanded into judicial custody.

On the other hand, the police custody of Bully Bai founder Neeraj Bishnoi has been extended till January 31, 2022, by the court.

