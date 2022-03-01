Mirzapur/Chandauli: National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda has said that the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has made a "big change in curbing the crime rate in the state."

Nadda made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate from the Manjhawa assembly seat ahead of the sixth phase of voting on March 3. Nadda held a public meeting in support of Kailash Acharya, the candidate from the Chandauli Chakia seat. He also campaigned for the Nishad Party and BJP-Apna Dal SK alliance in the Manjhwa Assembly seat of Mirzapur in support of the alliance candidate Dr Vinod.

Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nadda said, "To become a minister, people take the oath to protect the constitution and democracy, but Akhilesh took the oath to protect the terrorists."

The BJP chief alleged that Akhilesh had "withdrawn the cases of the accused in Golghar-Gorakhpur-Mumbai train blast, Delhi blast, Varanasi blast, calling the accused of Muzaffarnagar to Lucknow and feeding him biryani".

Addressing the public meeting in Chandauli in support of Kailash Acharya, the candidate from Chakia seat on Monday, Nadda said that the "country and the state are climbing the stairs of development and progress rapidly under the rule of BJP".

"Under the leadership of Yogi, the government of the state has made a big change in the direction of crime control. Today the criminals are inside the jail due to the fear of the government, " he said.

"Earlier, there were only 14 medical colleges in UP. Today there are 59 government medical colleges. Chandauli got Baba Kinram Medical College. In the Modi government itself, 11 universities were opened in fie years. Apart from two AIIMS, Uttar Pradesh got AYUSH University and Medical University under Yogi Adityanath's five-year tenure."

Nadda further said that against "potholed roads in the Akhilesh government, we gave highway linkways and expressways".

" In the previous government, there was mafia and goonda raj in UP. Whereas it has ended in the Yogi's government. If you want rule of law in the state, choose Yogi. If you want a government without law, choose Akhilesh," he added.

