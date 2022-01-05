Bengaluru: Karnataka government has deployed eight IAS officers to handle and manage the COVID-19 situation and Omicron related cases in eight zones of Bengaluru, informed the government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar to identify each COVID care centre in all Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Karnataka reported 149 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 226.

READ: Karnataka to set up check-posts in border regions to control Covid surge

Fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka in the same time is 2,479, taking active cases in the State to 13, 532. 288 recoveries and four deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

As a result, Karnataka government has imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs, including weekend and night curfew for the next two weeks, to battle the pandemic. Additionally, pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, and auditoriums in the state will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

(ANI)