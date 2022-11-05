Hyderabad: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has apologised to his former employees, many of whom have been fired by their new boss Elon Musk who recently completed a $44-billion buyout of the microblogging platform. "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment.

I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Dorsey tweeted. "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand," he wrote in another tweet.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologises

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk began laying off employees on Friday, a decision the billionaire deemed necessary in wake of the "company losing over $4 million each day". Through a companywide email, Musk began the termination process of nearly half its employees barely a week since he bought the platform.

In emails and instructions, employees were also told to not come to the office and return home as the layoffs had started taking place. The employees had been intimated in a previous email that "in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday". The email said that each person would be receiving an individual email.

As for Dorsey, thousands signed up on his new blockchain-based social-media company Bluesky Social within two days of its launch last month, according to reports. Bluesky Social, launched by Dorsey, is currently enlisting users for beta testing.