New Delhi: E-commerce firm Amazon India has cut down selling fee by 50 per cent for new vendors on its platform ahead of festive season sale, the company said on Monday. All vendors are required to pay a fee for selling their products on Amazon and it is calculated as a percentage of the total sales price that is paid by the buyer.

"To help new sellers kick-start their e-commerce journey this festive season, Amazon.in announced that all new sellers registering on Amazon.in between August 28 and October 26 and launching within 90 days from date of registration shall be eligible to avail 50 per cent waiver on selling fee across all categories," the company said. Amazon India also announced that lakhs of sellers across India are looking forward to potential benefits from this festive season.

This includes businesses of all sizes, including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on Amazon. The government has exempted suppliers on e-commerce having less than Rs 40 lakh turnover from having GST registration, which is expected to boost online sales of goods.

"We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season," Amazon India Director, fulfilment channels, Vivek Somareddy said in the statement. Amazon India has over 60 fulfilment centres, sortation centres across 19 states and over 1,850 Amazon-owned and partner stations that are gearing up for the festive season, along with 28,000 I Have Space partners and thousands of Seller Flex partners. (PTI)