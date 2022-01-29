New Delhi: Unknown assailants shot dead a youth in Delhi's Nangloi area on Friday evening. As per the details available with ETV Bharat, the deceased youth, Meherban, in his late 20s, was shot dead in the Nangloi area when he was returning to his home in Janta Enclave.

The youth was shifted to nearby Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Eyewitnesses said that multiple shots were fired at the deceased youth triggering chaos in the entire area. The deceased youth was jailed for a few months in the recent past. Police have started investigating the matter.

