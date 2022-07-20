Munger: In an unfortunate incident, a youth paid the heavy price for resisting a loot bid. The criminals set the victim on fire and he suffered 90 percent burn injuries. The youth died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Munger district of Bihar. However, the SHO of Dharhara police station, Rohit Kumar Singh suspects it to be a suicide bid.

According to reports, on Tuesday evening, the deceased Ravi Kumar working at Tatanagar alighted from a train at Dharhara railway station in Munger district of Bihar. Thereafter, while going home on foot, Ravi was intercepted by the criminals at a place called Dashrathpur, and they tried to snatch his belongings.

When Ravi resisted the robbery bid, fuming criminals sprinkled petrol on him and set him on fire. After receiving information, Railway Protection Force personnel from Dharhara railway station rushed to the spot to rescue Ravi, but by the time he had suffered 90 percent burn injuries. Ravi was first rushed to a primary health center (PHC) and thereafter referred to Munger Sadar Hospital.

He died while undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital. In a dying declaration to the police, Ravi said that he resisted the loot bid, hence criminals set him on fire. Doctors attending to Ravi said that he had suffered 90 percent burn injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

However, SHO of Dharhara police station, Rohit Kumar Singh said that prima facie it appears that the youth sprinkled petrol on himself and died by suicide. "The body has been sent for autopsy. We are probing the case from all angles," said the SHO.