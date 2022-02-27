Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon the people to vote for the "development of state, attainment of good governance, security and respect, a fear-free, riot free and crime-free environment".

Voting is going on in the 5th phase for 61 assembly constituencies of 12 districts in UP.

" Today is the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. For the development of your state, attainment of good governance, security and respect, for a fear-free, riot free, crime-free environment, all respected voters must use their vote..., " the UP CM wrote on Twitter.

It is said to be a closely contested battle between the ruling party and the opposition in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot. Today, voting is taking place in five divisions of Ayodhya, Lucknow, Chitrakoot Dham, Prayagraj and 12 districts of Devipatan, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.