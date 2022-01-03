Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman who showed showed black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue at the launch of Purvanchal Expressway was shot by miscreants on the Lucknow-Varanasi road on Monday.

She is currently admitted to a community health center in critical condition.The Superintendent of Police has ordered a high level inquiry into the matter.

The incident took place when Yadav was returning home by car and unidentified bike-borne miscreants stopped the vehicle after overtaking it and opened fire on her.

According to police sources the local circle officer has been sent to investigate the matter.

The woman identified as Rita Yadav is a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker following which a case was lodged against her.