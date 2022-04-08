Tenkasi: The police arrested a woman and her paramour for killing two newborns born through an illicit relationship in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi. In 2018, a newborn was found dead in the pond by the villagers, who informed the police. The village administrator Karuppasamy had lodged a complaint with the police. Accordingly, the police were investigating who threw the child in the pool and for what purpose.

The investigation into the incident, which had been going on at a snail's pace was expedited recently after pressure from top officials. Subsequently, personnel were deployed to search for the culprits. Police have been investigating whether anyone has left Nochchikulam and the surrounding villages after the incident. Finally, police zeroed in on one Sasi Kumar from Vallarampuram and Muthumari from Nochchikulam. Upon interrogation, Sasi Kumar said that it was Muthumari, who killed the newborn then. He further revealed that she had killed one more newborn.

Following this, Muthumari was interrogated, who revealed that she had been in an extra-marital relationship with Sasi Kumar and he is the father of two infants. Muthumari is married to Madasamy and they have a daughter and a son. The two have been living separately for the past 10 years due to a dispute. Muthumari lives in Nochchikulam with her daughter and son. It is in Nochchikulam that Muthumari and Sasi Kumar developed the illicit affair. They had a baby in 2018, which they threw into the pond when it was five-day-old. After disappearing from the village, they had another child in 2019, which they killed and buried near the house where Muthumari lived and disappeared again. The two were caught by police last week. On their disclosure, police also exhumed the second baby they had buried near Muthumari's house and sent it for autopsy.

Also read: Woman surrenders to cops after killing son-in-law