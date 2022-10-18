Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A female bank manager on Sunday stopped a bank robbery with a plier in her hand in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. A video of the incident has come to the surface.

CCTV footage of the failed bank heist shows a man entering RMGB Gramin Bank with a knife in his hand. Bank manager, Poonam Gupta, however, faced the robber with a plier in her hand and forced the knife-wielding man to back off. At last, the bank employees caught the miscreant. Police have taken cognizance of the matter.

Woman Bank manager confronts armed robber with a plier in Rajasthan

Speaking about the incident, Poonam said, "When I was facing the miscreant, the safety of the bank was roaming in my mind. The bank is public property, so how can I let someone take it away. I was a little scared seeing the miscreant but we were determined to face him with courage, in which we also succeeded. During this, other employees of the bank also supported me."

She further said, "Women should protect themselves. If women stand up for themselves, then the terror of such robbers will automatically reduce."

Also read: Caller threatens to kidnap, kill SBI chairman, blow up bank office 'if Rs 10 lakh loan not sanctioned'; FIR filed

At the same time, Pradeep Bishnoi, the second branch manager of the bank, said, "When the robber was fighting with the bank manager, I also dared and decided to face the miscreants. The robber had a knife in his hand, due to which I received some minor injuries on my body. After this, the robber ran outside and when he started riding on his scooter, we pushed him down and caught him."

Bankers said there was Rs 30 lakh cash in the bank, which, due to the bank manager's bravery, was prevented from being stolen.