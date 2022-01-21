Panaji:Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar quit the BJP on Friday. He announced that he would contest as an Independent candidate from Panaji in the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa.

"I was left with no other choice. I have resigned from the party and I would be contesting as an independent from Panaji," Utpal Parrikar told reporters," he told the media.

Terming the -resignation as a "formality" he said that BJP will "always remain in my heart. It is a difficult choice for me, I am doing it for the people of Goa. No one should be worried about my political future, people of Goa will take care of it."

"The BJP had offered him 'other options' (constituencies other than Panaji). I am fighting for the values which I believe in. Let the people of Panaji decide. I cannot negotiate with my party," he said.

"If not BJP, then I would go for (contesting as) independent. I will not go for any other political party," said Utpal.

Utpal's announcement comes a day after BJP announced its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa. However, Utpal's name was not in the list. Even as Utpal wanted to contest from his father's constituency Panaji, BJP has fielded Atanasio Monserrate 'Babush' from the constituency. The late former Goa Chief Minister held the seat for about 25 years.

"For our party, the Parrikar family is always our family. But from the seat that Utpal wanted to contest from we already have a sitting MLA and it would not be fair to drop the sitting MLA. However, we had given him the option of contesting from two other seats and the talks are progressing in that direction," said JP Goa State election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Goa Chief MInister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that the BJP Central leadership were in touch with the Utpal adding that they have offered him two seats to contest from Goa.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered an AAP ticket to Utpal. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal slammed BJP and said they have adopted "use and throw policy" even with the Parrikar family therefore AAP offered to Utpal to join and fight elections on the AAP ticket.

(with Agency inputs)