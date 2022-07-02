Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Google Translate cannot translate the 5,000-year-old Kashmiri language, however, it can translate over 130 languages of the world but why has the language not been inducted into the translator yet? The Kashmiri language is one of the important languages of the Indo-Pak subcontinent. The fact that Kashmiri is as old a language as English but the way English and other languages have flourished in modern times, the Kashmiri language has been neglected to a great extent. The experts are concerned regarding the Kashmiri language, George Abraham Greenson wrote that "Kashmiri is the only language whose literature is available."

However, despite being an ancient and literary language, Kashmiri is still far from the Google Translate arena in this age of technology, which is a matter of grave concern. Dr Jawhar Qudusi, whose personal efforts led to the development of the first Kashmiri language publishing software, said that the Kashmiri language publishing software was developed under his supervision, after which the government entrusted the institutions to work for the development and promotion of the Kashmiri language and literature in accordance with modern requirements.

These institutions did nothing in this regard. As a result, the language lags far behind in the field of technology and the reason is that the Kashmiri language has not yet been included in Google Translate. Experts suggested an appropriate technological tool for translation of Kashmiri for the development and promotion of the language so that this language can be at par with other languages and is available to the world.