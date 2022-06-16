Kolkata: A couple from Rajasthan were found dead in their friend's rented house in Kolkata on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Lal (19) and Dinesh Kumar Kalwa (29). Police are questioning a friend of the deceased couple. It has been learned that the couple had gone to the friends' rented house in Babubazar, South Port Police Station area of ​​Kolkata on June 13.

The family of the detained youth has been renting this house in Khidirpur for the last 15 years. The family of the friend had been living in another flat in the neighborhood for quite some time. Police recovered the bodies after being informed by the residents of the area. Detectives of the Homicide Division of the Kolkata Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

The couple's bodies have already been sent for autopsy. Investigating officers will be able to say the exact cause of death after receiving the preliminary autopsy report. The friend, who was detained during the preliminary interrogation, told the police that the couple's phone had not been working since June 13.

Also read: Elderly couple found dead in Kolkata