Bandel: In a significant development, the Bandel Station in West Bengal, purportedly the largest interlocking railway system in the world is all set to be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. Managing director of Param Enterprise, Puneet Pathak said they have submitted an application for the inclusion of Bandel railway station in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“If they accept the application, they will come here and test it, and if it is approved, the name of Bandel Station will be mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records," Pathak said. The Eastern Railway had recently changed the relay interlocking system at Bandel station to an electronic system closing down the train service for 72 hours. This has been done to provide faster and more secure service.

The contractor organisation (Param Enterprises) had earlier demanded that Bandel Station be brought under a world-class electronic interlocking system. The Bandel station was recently brought under a modern electronic interlocking system. There are a total of 1,002 interlocking routes on either side of the station which claims to be the world's largest electronic interlocking system.