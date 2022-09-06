Bolpur (West Bengal): " What gas are we breathing in?" a grey-haired elderly man asked a group of schoolchildren with a pleasant smile on his face. Pleased with his friendly demeanor, the children then happily listened to him on the importance of planting trees and saving the environment.

This is Dr. Surpiyo Kumar Sadhu is a school teacher by profession and an environmental activist by passion. For the last 35 years, his neighbors are used to seeing him going to school riding his bicycle. Despite knowing how to ride a motorcycle, Sadhu prefers his bicycle as it is eco-friendly.

It is adorned with placards saying "abandon plastic", "plant trees," and "save the environment." Asked about the reason behind using such placards Sadhu said " people sometimes stop and read what is written on my bicycle. If after reading them one plants a tree it is a matter of great satisfaction for me."

Also read: West Bengal's Mayapur to get world's largest Hindu temple in 2024

After studying at the Visva-Bharati University and completing his research on agriculture, joined as a teacher in a school in Raghunathganj of Murshidabad district. After teaching there for 19 years, he joined the Bolpur Higher Secondary School and has been teaching there for the last 25 years. He has even planted trees in his school to increase the greenery quotient.

Hailing from Surul village in Bolpure, Sadhu has also earned accolades as a teacher and has been honored with the 'Shiksha Ratna award for his contribution to education. He is scheduled to retire in September this year. But he is determined to continue his work for the environment as long as he lives.