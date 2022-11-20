New Delhi: Citing the recent Shraddha Walkar murder case as an example, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that India needs Uniform Civil Code and a law against 'love jihad'.

During the roadshow in Delhi ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, the Assam Chief Minister said India does not need a person like Aaftab (Shraddha murder case accused) but a person like Lord Ram, a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our country doesn't need Aaftab but a person like Lord Ram, a leader like PM Modi. We need Uniform Civil Code and law against love jihad. We need such laws where Aftabs can be hanged to death," said Sarma during a roadshow in Delhi. Sarma also took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he is best in theatrics.

"People's excitement makes it clear what the result of the election will be. Kejriwal is best in theatrics. He thinks Hindus are enemies, but can India exist without Hindus? He should apologize for the riots in Delhi during CAA (implementation). BJP will win this election," Sarma told ANI during the roadshow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi also participated in 'Vijay Sankalp' roadshow at Uttam Nagar in West Delhi. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir also held a roadshow in Mandawali, ahead of December 4 MCD polls in Delhi. With elections for MCD around the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold 14 roadshows across the national capital.

BJP is focusing on the region-wise dedicated leaders to gain more votes in its favour. The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. There are 250 valid candidates each from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, three nominations of Congress were cancelled in MCD elections, Congress will contest only on 247 seats.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state. Notably, the BJP has governed the civic bodies since 2007.

In the last civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. Polling was not held for two seats due to the death of candidates. Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.