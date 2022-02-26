New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his concern for Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and appealed to the Government of India to execute an urgent evacuation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation."

Visuals of Indian students who were staying in bunkers in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the MEA has issued an advisory stating, "All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv."

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the first batch of evacuees from the war-hit nation reached Romania via the Suceava border crossing.