Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was on Thursday admitted to Max Hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated. As informed by the doctors at the hospital, he has been admitted to the cardiac department followed by his medical examination. Some sources from the hospital said he was experiencing some health problem including omitting and appetite issues, following which he has been admitted.

Meanwhile, there are also some reports claiming that the former Chief Minister had reached the hospital to get an MRI of an injury in his hand. However, based on the preliminary tests, the doctors admitted him to the cardiac department.

Earlier on February 10, Harish Rawat had suddenly fainted while leading a demonstration against the Uttarakhand government in Dehradun. The security officials there had called an ambulance that carried him to the hospital immediately after the incident, and he was later reported in a stable condition.

Rawat, along with other Congress workers, was holding a demonstration against the alleged lathi-charge on and arrest of the state's unemployed youth by the police when he fell ill. During the demonstration, the police had lathi-charged the protesting students and youth organizations.

The protesting crowd was reportedly demanding an inquiry by the CBI into the recruitment scams in Uttarakhand. Reports claim there also was some stone-pelting by the students as retaliation to the lathi-charge. Some Rawat supporters claimed that it was because of the irresponsible police actions that led to deterioration in Rawat's health, after he which he collapsed amid the crowd.