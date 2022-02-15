Haldwani (Uttarakhand): A day after the assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the mood seems to be light for Harish Rawat, the former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from the Lalkuan. Speaking to ETV Bharat from his residence, Rawat was confident of Congress winning the polls in the state though he said that challenges lie ahead for the party.

"I have made big promises to the people in this election. Challenges lie ahead. A big role has been played by Congress supporters in this. I believe we are in a position to win a total of 48 seats throughout the state. Six-seven seats are witnessing tough fights so far. In three to four places, candidates have unexpectedly done well", the former Chief Minister said.

He, however, refused to comment on whether he would be seen yet again taking the reins as the CM of the state, noting that the decision was entirely up to the Congress High Command. Unwilling also to comment on a winning margin for the party in Uttarakhand, Rawat said only the victory mattered, and that once Congress comes to power, it was going to work vigorously for the people of Uttarakhand.

