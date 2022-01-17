Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, January 17, gave a major jolt to Congress in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly polls as the Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sarita Arya joined the saffron party.

The former Nainital MLA joined the BJP at its state headquarters in Dehradun in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand party president Madan Kaushik and other leaders.

On the lines of Uttar Pradesh, Sarita Arya had demanded 40 percent tickets for women in Uttarakhand as well. While holding the post of State President of Mahila Congress, she also had raised her voice for respectable representation of women in politics.

Arya was keen on a ticket from the Nainital constituency but was doubtful about the Congress fielding her. Sarita Arya was MLA from Nanital seat in 2012 but lost the seat to Sanjeev Arya in the 2017 Assembly polls when the latter contested on a BJP ticket. However, Sanjeev Arya is now in Congress.

Read: Congress will win Uttarakhand polls, claims expelled BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat