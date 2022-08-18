Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday acquitted both the accused in a case related to arson and firing at the house of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid in Nainital's Mukteshwar last year.

The Single Bench of senior Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra has given a big relief to the accused Rakesh Kapil and Kundan Chilwell. A settlement application was presented before the Court on behalf of Kundan Chilwal, Rakesh Kapil, and complainant Sundar Ram who were also physically present in the court.

It has been said in the settlement application that "they were not involved in this incident and allegations are politically motivated and the accused have been wrongly implicated in this case, while they have nothing to do with this case." read the settlement letter.

The incident happened on 15 November 2021, days after Khurshid’s new book on Ayodhya created a row by drawing a parallel between “Hindutva” and radical Islamist groups.