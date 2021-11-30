Dehradun: The Uttarakhand state government has decided to dissolve the Devasthanam board. The board, which came into existence in 2017 during the tenure of Uttarakhand's previous chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, was consistently opposed by the pilgrimage priests (Tirth Purohits) of the four dhams.

As per information, the act can soon be repealed in the upcoming winter sessions of the Uttarakhand parliament. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, can prove to be crucial in the Uttarakhand assembly election due in 2022.

Earlier, a high-level committee comprising state ministers had submitted its report on the issue to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who in turn had submitted it to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on November 29.

The Tirth Purohits have been protesting against the board ever since 2019. The recent worry for the government, although, has been the way protests have intensified in recent months. With 2022 being an election year for the state, solving it will be a primary responsibility for BJP.

Apart from the Tirth Purohits, a significant section of the society has also been vocal against the government's decision to establish the board. Reportedly, the sentiment at large has been that the administration is trying to bestow all its responsibilities on the board. Dharnas, demonstrations and fastings have often marked protests against the government.

The Devasthanam board was established on June 15, 2020. It included the four dhams as well as 51 temples in Uttarakhand.