Kashipur: Following the unnatural death of a Class VIII student, enraged family members and relatives on Monday night laid siege to the Kashipur police station in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district. The family members of the boy alleged negligence by school authorities while the latter refuted the allegation.

"The student had come to have the mid-day meal today and was in the queue. Suddenly, he fainted. After receiving the information, his father arrived at the school and took him to the hospital. When he was being taken to the hospital, he is alive, said Ajay Shankar Kaushik, Principal of GB Pant Inter College.

Fellow students and class teachers were being questioned, police said. The reason for his ill health will be clear only after the medical reports arrive, SP Kanpur Abhay Singh said. Tension prevailed in the area on Monday as family members of the deceased alleged the body was shifted for post-mortem to Haldwani in Kumaon district without informing them.

Speaking about the incident, CO Kashipur Vandana Verma observed that the student collapsed all of a sudden. As per preliminary investigation from both the CCTV footage and information from the student's classmates, it appears the boy collapsed suddenly. However, relatives are not satisfied with the answer. Further investigation will be conducted to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the death of the boy," she added.