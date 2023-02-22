London: The United States embassy in London was locked down on Wednesday for a short period of time after a perceived security threat due to a suspicious package outside the embassy. According to UK media reports, those inside were also directed to not venture close to the windows and sit in a ducking position.

Pictures posted on social media by those inside the building showed them sitting on the floor with their backs against the wall. Some of them were seen crouching as well. "Alarm at the US Embassy in London. They told us to move far from the windows. The situation is ongoing," said Twitter user Aro Korol, who was inside the building at the time of the lockdown.

"Situation ongoing at US Embassy London. Told us to stay away from the windows…," a similar tweet from another person inside at the time read. Normalcy was restored subsequently, as per officials who noted that precautionary measures were being undertaken to analyze an unidentified package.

"The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy. Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time," the Embassy tweet read.