Agra: Authorities in Agra have prohibited the sale of Army uniforms in order to nip the misuse of the uniforms by subversive elements. The move comes after the Army changed the pattern of the uniform earlier this year. Following orders in this regard, joint teams of police and the Army have geared up to stop the duplication of the new dress code of the Army.

The teams have launched market-checking campaigns to create awareness among traders in this regard. The teams are informing the shopkeepers and tailors about the new pattern of the Army uniform in Sadar Bazar, Naulakha Bazar, Chhipitola and other markets. The traders, including tailors, have been given strict instructions not to sell the Army uniforms.

They have been asked to report to the police stations concerned in case anybody comes to buy the clothes or wants to stitch the uniform. It is said that criminal tendencies and anti-national forces were constantly using the dress code of the Army to carry out anti-national activities, including cheating necessitating a new dress code of the Army.

It is said that terrorists associated with anti-national forces are using the dress code of the Army in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab as well as in the areas adjacent to the border of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, which has posed a major challenge for the security forces. Shopkeeper Saurav Kumar Aggarwal said that he has been informed about the new dress code by the Army and the police adding the traders have been barred from the sale of uniforms or clothes.

Pertinently, police on July 12 requested shopkeepers and tailors not to sell or stitch uniforms of police and security forces to any civilians except those carrying valid identity cards. "In view of reported misuse, all cloth/garment sellers and tailors are requested not to sell Police/CAPF/Army type uniform and camouflage pattern wear to any civilian. Furthermore, record to be maintained of all such sales even if they are made to Police/CAPF/Army (after seeing Id-Cards)," police had said in a tweet.