Agra: Over 200 people in Nalanda Agra in Utttar Pradesh have accused a real estate firm of failing to allot flats to them despite the payment of 90 per cent money for the purpose.

The aggrieved customers said that project directors Radheshyam Sharma, BJP leader Santosh Katara and Sharad Bhadoria, directors of 'Nalanda Crown' in the district, took money from hundreds of people in the name of flats, but did not hand over the possession even after 11 years. The people said that even after approaching the police many times, there was no action in this regard. The victims met ADM City and demanded that either their money should be returned or the flats should be given to them.

ADM City Anjani Kumar Singh said the matter will be investigated and assured action against the accused. One of the complainants, Rajesh Bhardwaj said that the project in the name of 'Nalanda Crown' was floated by the directors who told them that the housing colony would be built in Shastripuram. The customers were asked to pay the amount at the time and were promised the flats by 2016.

But even after the passage of 11 years from 2011 to 2022, nobody has been able to get a flat, the aggrieved people said. Rahul, who too was supposed to get the possession, said that he had invested his hard-earned money but now he is staring at a huge loss. "When we question them, they threaten us with death," Rahul alleged.

The victims also accused local BJP leader Santosh Katara of “hooliganism” in the matter. ETV Bharat tried to contact the directors for their comments on the matter but they did not respond to the phone calls.