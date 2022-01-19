New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda announced on Wednesday that the saffron party will contest along with its alies, Apna Dal and Nishad Party jointly, in all 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

This decision came after the BJP CEC meeting in Delhi where Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, UP CM Yogi Adityanth, and the BJP National Phief JP Nadda himself, were present along with other prominent leaders.

JP Nadda also highlighted the commendable work done by the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh. The "double-engine" BJP led government in Uttar Pradesh has given impetus to the development of Uttar Pradesh in the last five years across various fields, the BJP chief added.

"Five years ago in Uttar Pradesh, there was migration, hooliganism, kidnappings and mafia in Uttar Pradesh. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rule of law has returned to the state," he said.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to commence on February 10.

