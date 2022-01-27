Ghaziabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP star campaigner for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls arrived in the state for door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad and Modinagar. Ahead of the campaign, he offered prayers at the ancient Shri Mahamaya Devi temple at Modinagar.

All the arrangements have been made by the priest prior to the defence minister's visit who was accompanied by MP of Baghpat, Satpal Singh. After offering prayers, he left for Hapur Road in Modinagar to address party workers. Rajnath Singh held door-to-door campaign in the streets of Modinagar and sought vote for BJP candidate Dr Manju Siwach.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh has informed that he will be campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today. "Today, I will be in Modinagar, Ghaziabad for campaigning and voter interaction in view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

