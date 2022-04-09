Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who cast his vote in the Legislative Council elections said that the BJP will get a full majority in the upper house. CM Adityanath, who was speaking to the media after casting his vote said that of the 36 seats, BJP has already won 7 seats unopposed. In the remaining 27 seats where voting is going on, BJP will be able to win maximum seats, Yogi said.

Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh, Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal also reached Gorakhpur for voting. On the occasion, Adityanath attacked the Samajwadi Party saying that “action is being taken against the land mafia and political mafia who were occupying the poor people's and government lands in the SP government”.

He said that so far, the government has acquired property worth about 25 hundred crores. He further said that the government is taking “all measures to ensure that every poor gets a roof in the state, employment and development opportunities are available”.

In the Gorakhpur-Maharajganj Local Authority Legislative Council election, CP Chand is in the fray as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, while the Samajwadi Party has fielded Rajneesh Yadav. In this election, MLAs and MPs including the village head, BDC, blockhead, and area panchayat member are all voters. The members and president of the Zilla Panchayat are also casting their votes.

Apart from this, the elected councilors in the Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayats exercise their franchise. More than 54,000 voters will exercise their franchise in this election. The counting of votes will take place on April 12.