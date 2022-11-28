Shamli (UP): A man was allegedly beaten to death by UP's Shamli police and a purported video of the same has surfaced on social media. The video surfaced after the man was found dead on November 21 in the farms. The deceased Gayyur (35), a resident of village Isopur Khurgan in Kairana police station area of ​​Shamli district, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on November 21 at a farm in his village. Following the incident, Gayyur's family members alleged police assaulted him, which caused his death.

A purported video of 14 seconds shows four to five men in police uniform, some carrying weapons assaulting a youth. Victim's brother Rashid Ali said, "Two days ahead of his (Gayyur) death, he was detained by the Kairana police at 3 pm and released at 11 pm after I approached senior officials. He was detained in a fake case. Inspector Raj Kamal and a policeman Piyush thrashed him, he had injuries on his leg and back, in the morning he went to farms where he died"

Soon after the alleged video of police assault went viral, Shamli ASP OP Singh responded to it and informed that a probe has been launched and the police team is trying to ascertain their identity and also trying to check the veracity of the video."The post-mortem was conducted after performing all the legalities and videography of the post-mortem was also done by a special panel. No external injury marks were found on the body, which implies police thrashing the youth", said ASP. "We are trying to check the veracity of the video, which is being presented by the deceased's father and brother claiming it hour's before the victim's death", he added further. ASP also informed that cases were registered against the deceased under Narcotics, Excise, and Arms Act.