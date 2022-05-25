Kanpur: Police have arrested four people in the alleged conversion of a 16-year-old Hindu boy and his marriage with a 30-year-old Muslim woman, a mother of two children in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday. Officials said that one Nancy, who lives near Om Chauraha of Kakadev police station area, lodged a complaint at the police station late on Monday night saying that her minor son Nikhil has been converted and married to a woman, who is the mother of two children.

DCP West BBGT S Murthy said that following the complaint, a special team was formed which has arrested four people in the case. Police have taken the woman and her parents into custody besides the cleric who conducted the marriage. Police are now looking for the aunt of the girl who is said to have arranged the marriage. Soon after the news spread and the video of the marriage went viral on social media, local Bajrang Dal leaders gheraoed the police station, and some of the leaders were even involved in an altercation with SHO Kakadev RK Gupta.

A Bajrang Dal worker who reached the police station created a ruckus there. Police pacified the agitators by assuring them of action.

