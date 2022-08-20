New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A policeman from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who unfurled a 75 ft long tricolour, along with two of his friends on Mount Kilimanjaro, the world's highest free-standing mountain in Tanzania received a warm welcome on his return back home. Himanshu Kumar, posted as a constable in the PAC of UP police, has brought laurels to India and his feat is being widely appreciated by the locals in Ghaziabad.

Himanshu, who lives in the Vijaynagar area of ​​Ghaziabad, was posted as a constable in PSC 6th Corps of Meerut in UP. He joined the police force in December 2019. From the very beginning, it was his dream to take tricolour to the highest heights for the nation. There have been reports of unfurling the national flag atop the Himalayas, but this is the first time that an Indian policeman has hoisted the 75 feet tall tricolour on the highest free-standing mountain peak.

Mount Kilimanjaro's summit is 5,895 metres roughly about 19,341 feet with extraordinarily difficult terrain. Most of the people, who go on this climb return only halfway and come back. But, Himanshu Kumar did not give up and returned only after being successful on his mission. He unfurled the flag, along with two of his friends Nikhil and Ajay, both residents of Maharashtra.

Himanshu said that the feat could not have come at a better time than when the country was celebrating 'Azad Ki Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of independence. Similarly, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was also going on. "I was also thinking to summit Mount Kilimanjaro for a long time. Couldn't have had a better time, so I went there. I paid a little attention to my physical fitness," Himanshu said. He further stated that they boarded a flight in India on August 9 and they landed at the summit on August 11. It took them four days to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. People are thronging his house to congratulate the cop for the extraordinary feat.