Lucknow: The campaigning for the third phase of the Assembly elections will end after 6 pm on Friday, disclosed Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla. He said that the necessary preparations and arrangements have been made to conduct the polling on February 20 in a free, fair, transparent and safe manner. In this phase, the voting for 59 Assembly seats in 16 districts of the state is fixed from 7 am to 6 pm.

He said that in the third phase of 16 districts, polling will be held in Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. The campaigning by public representatives will be stopped from 6 pm today. This ban will remain in effect for 48 hours till the end of the third phase of polling.

Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that according to the notification of the election, in the 59 Assembly seats for which voting is to be held on February 20 include 78- Hathras (SC), 79- Sadabad, 80-Sikandra Rau, 95- Tundla (SC), 96-Jasrana, 97- Firozabad, 98-Shikohabad, 99-Sirsaganj, 100-Kasganj, 101-Amopur, 102-Patiali, 103-Aliganj, 104-Etah, 105-Marhara , 106-Jalesar (SC), 107-Mainpuri, 108-Bhogaon, 109-Kishni (SC), 110- Karhal, 192-Kayamganj (SC), 193-Amritpur, 194-Farrukhabad , 195-Bhojpur, 196-Chhibramau, 197-Tirwa, 198- Kannauj (SC), 199-Jaswantnagar, 200-Etawa, 201-Bharthana (SC), 202- Bidhuna, 203- Dibiyapur, 204-Auraiya (SC), 205-Rasulabad (SC), 206-Akbarpur-Rania, 207-Sikandra, 208-Bhognipur, 209-Bilhaur (SC), 210-Bithoor, 211- Kalyanpur, 212-Govindnagar, 213-Sisamau, 214-Aryanagar, 215-Kidwai Nagar, 216-Kanpur Cantonment, 217-Maharajpur, 218-Ghatampur (SC), 219-Madhaugarh, 220-Kalpi, 221-Orai (SC), 222-Babina, 223-Jhansi Nagar, 224- Mauranipur (SC), 225-Garautha, 226-Lalitpur, 227-Mehrauni (SC), 228-Hamirpur, 229-Rath (SC), 230-Mahoba and 231-Charkhari.

Shukla said that necessary instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to make proper arrangements so that voters do not face any kind of trouble at polling booths.

Read: Samajwadi Party urges EC to deploy additional security forces at 'sensitive' booths in UP's Jaunpur