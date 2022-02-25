Lucknow: The campaigning for 61 seats in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh that will go to the polls during the Fifth Phase of elections on February 27 (Sunday)--- will be over by Friday evening. Hence, on the last day of the electioneering process, candidates belonging to different political parties fast-tracked the canvassing in their respective constituencies.

On the other hand, the Election Commission issued necessary instructions to officials in a bid to ensure fair, impartial and peaceful conduct of elections during the fifth phase of UP assembly polls. Besides, arrangements are also underway for holding elections as per the Covid Protocols.

Altogether 61 constituencies in 12 districts such as Amethi, Rae Barelli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shrawasti and Gonda will go to polls on February 27 (Sunday). The campaigning will come to an end at around 6 o'clock Friday evening and it will remain enforce for the next 48 hours.

Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said, as per the notification, 61 constituencies will go to polls on February 27. These are Tiloi (178), Salon (181), Jagdishpur (184), Gauriganj (185), Amethi (186), Ishauli (187), Sultanpur (188), Sadar (189), Lambhua (190), Kadipur (191), Chitrakoot (236), Manikpur (237), Rampur Khas (244), Babaganj (245), Kunda (246), Vishwanath Ganj (247), Pratapgarh (248), Patti (249), Raniganj (250), Sirathu (251), Manjhanpur (252), Chayal (253), Phaphamau (254), Soraon (255), Phulpur (256), Pratapur (257), Handia (258), Meja (259), Karchana (260), Allahabad West (261), Allahabad North (262), Allahabad South (263), Bara (264) and others.