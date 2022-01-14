Lucknow: Krishna Patel, president of Apna Dal party, on Friday said that there is a possibility that she will be murdered just like her husband Dr. Sone Lal Patel. She made the statement with reference to the harassment she is facing ever since she formed an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP).

While talking to the media on Friday at the SP office, she complained about the frequent harassment of various forms. Patel said, "Since the day I took the first step at the Samajwadi Party office, I am being harassed in various ways. Sometimes I am told that I should have an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Sometimes I am told not to go to certain areas. Sometimes I am asked not to talk about the caste census."

She also informed the media that her account was sealed without her knowledge and some senior people in her trust were also arrested. "Wherever I go, my location is asked through calls from different numbers. Sometimes the caller says that he is speaking from Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), sometimes they say they are journalists. The CBI is not properly investigating the murder of my husband, there have been no updates on it to date. I can be killed in the same way as my husband," she said.

Patel, who took charge as the president of Apna Dal after the demise of her husband, said that she has not yet reached out to the police in this matter. "If this kind of pressure continues, I will have to lodge a police complaint."

Supporting Krishna Patel's fear of being under threat, state president of Samajwadi Party Naresh Uttam Patel said that Krishna Patel complains of being threatened with death, sometimes she gets raided. "Sometimes people come here and ask us to break the alliance. The Samajwadi Party demands to stop this type of behaviour. It is everyone's duty to keep democracy strong in politics," he said.

