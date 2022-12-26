New Delhi: In view of the Covid-19 scare triggered by the B.F7 variant, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday appealed to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to help in preventing infodemic and share authentic information.

"While it is important to be on the alert and follow Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on Covid-19. Union health ministry has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid 19 prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others also to do so," said Mandaviya while virtually interacting with about 100 doctors from across the country and members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Highlighting the role played by doctors and IMA members, Mandaviya said, "You have been our ambassadors during the country's fight against Covid-19. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the Covid19 disease and its prevention and management."

He asked participants to refrain from making speculations and only share accurate information with the public. "It becomes the responsibility of our experts to share correct information so that rumours, misconceptions, and fears can be prevented," said Mandaviya.

The union health minister emphasised on mitigating even the slightest sense of panic in the citizens by making them aware of the current status of Covid-19 data, the vaccination programme and government efforts. Cautioning against complacency, Dr Mandaviya urged them to adhere to 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour'.

"Only this way we will be able to preserve the gains made so far through continued collective efforts," he said. Referring to Tuesday's mock drill programme, Mandaviya said, "Based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises and one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercise would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response."

IMA cautions on impending Covid outbreak

After the meeting with the health minister, the Indian Medical Association reiterated its appeal to the general public as well as the Medical Practitioners to upscale the precautionary measures and preparedness.

The IMA, in a statement, said in India, the surge in Covid cases was comparatively less alarming. The association, however, asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing face Masks in public places and closed congregations and crowded places, maintaining social distancing and adopting regular hand hygiene.

"Get your full dose of COVID vaccination including the precautionary dose at the earliest. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time. Do not panic due to the rumours spread through social media and unauthorised channels. Consult your doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, and cough. Get yourself tested from the home testing kits or from the nearest healthcare facility. Avoid unnecessary travel including international travel," the IMA said in the statement.

The Association appealed to all hospitals and healthcare establishments to augment preparedness to combat the impending outbreak in their areas by identifying sufficient manpower, and materials including medicines, oxygen and ambulance services.