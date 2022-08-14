Ludhiana: Despite prohibitory orders being in force in Ludhiana for security reasons ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday led a well-attended BJP rally in Ludhiana. BJP workers took out a motorcycle rally as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

During the rally, several BJP workers were seen riding motorcycles without any helmets. The development comes days after the Ludhiana Police Commissioner prohibited dharnas and rallies in Ludhiana citing security reasons ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country. Police personnel refused to comment on the issue.