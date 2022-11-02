New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on Wednesday has approved the naming of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

The resolution was passed by the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh to name the airport as ‘Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar’, which reflect the people’s reverence of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) to symbolize the traditions and rich cultural heritage of the State.

The government of India granted ‘In-principle’ approval for development of Hollongi Greenfield Airport in January, 2019. The project is being developed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) with the help of Central Government and the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs. 646 crore.