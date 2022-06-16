Rudraprayag/Dehradun: The 9th anniversary of the devastating floods of Uttarakhand has brought back the horrific memories of the fateful day. In the year 2013, at least 6000 people died in the floods while over 3000 others and subsequent landslides after incessant rains that occurred on 16-17 June. The torrential rains that had continued for several days had also led to the Chaurabri lake burst.

The pain of the people who went missing in the devastating calamity of Kedarnath Dham in the year 2013 is still visible on the faces of their families. Although nine years have passed since the disaster, the wounds of this catastrophic disaster are still afresh. As per the government figures, a total of 1840 FIRs were registered with the police after the disaster.

Later, the police took action on 1256 'valid' FIRs. A total of 3,886 missing complaints were registered with the police. Police recovered a total of 703 skeletons in various search operations. In the catastrophe, 2241 hotels, dharamshalas and other buildings were completely destroyed. The police had rescued about 30000 people.

More than 90000 people trapped in the disaster were safely rescued by the army. The devastating floods also took a toll on transportation with 86 motor bridges and 172 major and minor bridges washed away. Rescue operations were also fatally hit by the disaster as 23 people died in the helicopter accidents including both Air Force personnel and passengers.

During the Kedarnath disaster, three helicopters including the Mi-17 helicopter of the Air Force crashed while rescuing people. The Central Government entrusted the Air Force with the responsibility of rescue launched on June 19 that year. On June 25, 2013, the Mi-17 helicopter of the Air Force reached Kedarnath from Gauchar via Guptkashi carrying wood for the cremation of those killed in the disaster.

On its way back, the helicopter suddenly crashed into the hill due to bad weather leading to the death of all 20 people on board. They included five crew members including two pilots, nine members of the NDRF and six members of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police). A total of Rs 2700 crores have been spent so far on the reconstruction after the disaster.

