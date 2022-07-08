Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has moved to the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for inviting Eknath Shinde to form the government in Maharashtra.

The move has come a week after Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30, after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was also sworn in as the Deputy CM.

Further details awaited.