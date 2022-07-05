Mumbai: On a day the Eknath Shinde-led government won the trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday targeted the BJP saying it was scheming to finish his party, and dared it to hold mid-term elections in the state.

Addressing a meeting of Sena district presidents at the Shiv Sena Bhawan here, the former chief minister, who had to resign due to Shinde's revolt, said it was an insult to the Constitution to run the Legislative Assembly arbitrarily.

As per a statement issued by the Shiv Sena, Thackeray told the Sena district presidents to stay together if they want to put up a fight. "The BJP is trying to finish Shiv Sena. I dare them to hold mid-term polls in the state. Instead of playing all these games, we will go in the people's court. If we are wrong, people will send us home and if you (BJP and Shinde group) are wrong, people will send you home," the statement said quoting Thackeray. He also asked experts to express their views on whether Constitution norms are followed in the state or otherwise.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. The majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, a day after Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya said the Sena will not be finished just because some people have left the party. He also said that Maharashtra might face mid-term elections along with Gujarat elections, due in December this year.

It is evident (in the floor test) that the whip issued by Shiv Sena was violated. That is why we have taken some action against it, Aaditya told reporters at the Sena Bhavan.

The Worli MLA said the MLAs who had joined the Shinde faction will soon realise their "blunder" when they visit their constituencies and face people. "They are born in this party and their destiny is intertwined with Sena," he added. (PTI)