Pratapgarh: The National Investigation Agency has detained a man from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Rajasthan's Udaipur in June after he supported suspended BJP leader Nuppur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet of Islam.

The accused identified as Khan Raza, son of Sher Mohammad, resident of Parsola in Pratapgarh district was taken into custody by a special NIA team that had traveled to Parsola in Pratapgarh, two days ago for the same.

The team has taken him to Jaipur for further questioning. Sources said the accused arrested is a member of the fundamentalist organization TLP and was in touch with Ghaus Mohammad, the main accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case. Parsola police station officer Prakash Chandra said "NIA inspectors reacher her and summoned Raza to the police station before taking him along," he added.

Significantly, after the tailor's killing inside his shop on June 28, slogans were raised in Pratapgarh even as posters were also pasted on the streets to protest the controversial remarks by Nupur Sharma. Pertinently, the NIA last month arrested a seventh person in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. A spokesperson said Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, alias Babla, was arrested on July 10.

